Interests of smaller provinces must be protected on canal-related matters, says Saif

Says approval for Chashma Right Bank Canal (Lift-cum-Gravity Project) was given by the CCI in 1991.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said on Friday that the interests of smaller provinces should be given special consideration when it comes to canal-related matters.

In a statement, Saif said that the Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should not be linked with new canal projects in the Council of Common Interests (CCI), adding that approval for the Chashma Right Bank Canal (Lift-cum-Gravity Project) was given by the CCI in 1991.

He further stated that, in light of the CCI’s decision, canals were constructed in the other three provinces, but implementation of the project in KP has not yet materialised. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also assured 35% funding for the project.

The provincial adviser added that any attempt to make the Chashma Right Bank Canal project controversial in the new canal dispute would be strongly opposed.

“This project will help bring millions of acres of barren land in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under cultivation,” he added.

