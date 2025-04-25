NA body condemns Pahalgam killings, rejects Indian allegations against Pakistan

NA body condemns Pahalgam killings, rejects Indian allegations against Pakistan

The committee reiterates its commitment to responding appropriately to any unwarranted actions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence Unanimously condemned the loss of lives in an attack in Pahalgam in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

MNA Fatehullah Khan chaired the meeting while it was attended by Muhammad Aslam Ghumman, Ghulam Muhammad, and Zeb Jaffar, Parliamentary Secretary on Defence. Besides, the parliamentarians, the meeting was also attended by Lt. Gen (R) Muhammad Ali, Secretary (Defence), Maj Gen Amir Ishfaq Kiani, Additional Secretary (Army), and other senior officers of Ministry of Defence, Law & Justice, and the provincial governments.

The committee categorically rejected the unfounded allegations leveled by the Indian government against Pakistan.

It expressed deep concern over the actions taken by the Indian government, including unilaterally suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, the closing of the Attari borders, and the withdrawal of diplomats, and warned that such measures risk escalating tensions between the two nuclear nations.

The committee emphasized that Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism and that its government and armed forces have consistently demonstrated a responsible approach to maintaining peace. However, the committee reiterated that in case if the Indian side engage in any unwarranted action, an appropriate response will be necessary.

The Committee also offered prayers for the departed souls of the mother and sister-in-law of the Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir.

It also considered “The Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill, 2024.” During the course of deliberations, the ministry enlightened the committee members about the key features of the proposed Bill, which mainly focuses on welfare activities, electronic crimes, and procedural updates.

The ministry also explained that the amendments are designed to align the Navy Act with the recently amended Acts governing the Pakistan Army and Air Force, thus ensuring consistency across the various branches of the Armed Forces.

“After thorough deliberations, the Committee unanimously recommended that the National Assembly may pass the Bill,” read the press release.

Following this, the committee received a briefing from the Surveyor General of Pakistan (SOP) and the Secretaries of the Mines and Minerals Departments from all four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan concerning the engagement of the private sector in surveying and mapping mineral resources.

The committee urged all provinces to avail the services of SOP’s Department over those of the private sector, in order to safeguard classified information for the betterment of the nation. Regarding the disparity in fund allocations between Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEIs) under Ministry of Defence and the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Trainings, the Committee decided to summon the Secretaries of the Finance Division and the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives in the next meeting to discuss and clarify this issue.

