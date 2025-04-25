Three children of a family drown in Ravi

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Three children of a family drowned while bathing in the river Ravi in Lahore on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

Reports said the children were bathing in the river to beat the heat when they accidently entered deep water and drowned. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and fished out the dead bodies from the river.

The deceased were identified as Naseebullah, Amir Hamza and Qudratullah. Police handed over the dead bodies to their heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.



