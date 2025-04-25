In-focus

IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi today

Pakistan

Previously, special judge central had dismissed acquittal petitions of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up the miscellaneous applications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his spouseseeking early hearing on acquittal pleas in Toshakhana-II case today (Friday).

Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas would take up the case for hearing. Previously, special judge central had dismissed the acquittal petitions of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi.

The accused have challenged the decision before the high court.
 

