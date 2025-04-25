India planning to spread terrorism across this region: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that India is planning to spread terrorism across this region. He said Pakistan armed forces are fully capable to respond any misadventure being planned by India.

We are high alert from Karachi to Gilgit-Baltistan, he stated. India is also planning to equip defunct organisations with weapons to spread terrorism in different parts of Pakistan, he said.

Talking about suspension of Indus Water Treaty by India, he said, we will approach the concerned international forum to raise the issue created by India.

Pakistan will also take all possible measures to protect the rights, he added. Millions of farmers are depending on the waters flowing from Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan, he stated. He made it clear that Pakistan is fully alert to defuse any aggressive designs of India.

