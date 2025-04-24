Marriyum Aurangzeb remains unscathed in car accident

Pakistan Pakistan Marriyum Aurangzeb remains unscathed in car accident

The minister remained unhurt while her vehicle was partially damaged

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 24 Apr 2025 23:46:32 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb met a road accident on Thursday in Lahore.

The sources said that senior minister remained unhurt in the accident while her vehicle was partially damaged.

The minister said in a statement that the collision occurred due to a vehicle approaching from behind failed to apply the brakes timely.

The woman driver was on the road without a valid driving licence, said the sources.

Expressing gratitude, she said, “Alhamdulillah! I am safe by the grace of Allah and your prayers.”

Also Read: Canals project shouldn't be politicised, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

The authorities are expected to investigate the incident.

Last year, Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari remained unscathed in an accident at Lahore’s Canal Road.

The minister remained safe after an accident which took place when a woman driver moving ahead in a car suddenly applied brakes, causing chain collision of three cars trailing behind.

Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora’s car was also among the ones ramming into each other.

Arora also remained unharmed as no other casualty was reported.

It must be noted that the provincial ministers were on their way to attend Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s “Honhaar Scholarships” ceremony in the University of Punjab.