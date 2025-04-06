Canals project shouldn't be politicised, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

The forum of CCI is here to discuss such issues

Updated On: Sun, 06 Apr 2025 15:57:02 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the canals project shouldn’t be politicised.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Sunday, the senior minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued categorical statements over the issue and it shouldn’t be politicised anymore.

“The forum of Council of Common Interests (CCI) is here to discuss such issues,” she said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb added that the water share of Punjab and Sindh is very well defined in the constitution.

Earlier, she criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for creating divisions and hatred in the country.

“The incompetent rulers were imposed in this country for four years,” she said.

The senior minister said that inflation was 60pc during the tenure of PTI and now it is at 0.7pc.

She also criticised the PTI-led government for halting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and causing unemployment for one million people.

Talking about the government’s relief measures, she said that the reduction in electricity prices is nothing short of a miracle.

“The government has introduced a massive relief package for farmers while free medicines have once again started in Punjab,” she said.

The senior minister announced that 700 roads across Punjab would be completed by June this year.