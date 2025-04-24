PTI leaders among 17 indicted in May 9 case
Suspects were charged with rioting, damaging public property
KARACHI (Dunya News) - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi indicted 17 individuals, including senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, in connection with the May 9 riots at Shah Faisal police station.
Those indicted include PTI leaders Raja Azhar, Faheem Khan, and Shahnawaz Jadoon. All appeared before the court during the hearing.
The suspects were charged with rioting and damaging public property during the violent protests. All accused were present in the courtroom and pleaded not guilty.
The court summoned the investigating officer and prosecution witnesses for the next hearing and adjourned proceedings until May 6.
