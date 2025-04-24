ATC extends Asad Qaiser's interim bail in Sangjani rally case until May 21

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has extended the interim bail of PTI leader Asad Qaiser until May 21 in the Sangjani rally case.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain presided over the hearing of Qaiser’s pre-arrest bail petition. The former national assembly speaker appeared in court alongside his lawyer, Ayesha Khalid.

Due to a request by the investigating officer, arguments on the bail plea could not proceed. The court directed the officer to present the case record and submit arguments at the next hearing.

The court has now postponed the hearing to May 21 while extending the interim bail.