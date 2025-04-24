Why Kamran Lashari resigns as Walled City of Lahore Authority DG?

Resignation letter says he is stepping down from the post due to personal reasons

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In a surprise move, Kamran Lashari has tendered resignation as director general of Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) due to "personal reasons".

Lashari has sent his resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, saying it has been a great honour and privilege for him to serve at this position.

He said he fulfilled his responsibilities with utmost sincerity and with the motivation to promote the peaceful and rich cultural image of Pakistan, with the aim of attracting both national and international tourism.

“However, due to personal reasons, I find myself unable to continue discharging the duties of this office,” reads the resignation letter.

Sources said Lashari had resigned due to his reservations over the decision to return historical sites, including Lahore Fort and Shalimar Gardens, to the Department of Archaeology.

The sources also cited other potential reasons such as holding marriage events at Lahore Fort without amendments to the 1950 rules behind his resignation.

