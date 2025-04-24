Sheikh Rashid says treaty suspension is 'water terrorism'

He calls India’s allegations against Pakistan over the Pahalgam incident baseless

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has condemned India's move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it an act of "water terrorism."

In a statement posted on social media, Sheikh Rashid termed India’s allegations against Pakistan over the Pahalgam incident as baseless, and said that blocking water is equivalent to declaring war. He emphasised that India cannot unilaterally suspend a bilateral agreement.

He further stated that the atrocities being committed against Kashmiris in India cannot be ignored, and warned that the people of Pakistan know well how to defend every inch of their land. He asserted that India will receive a fitting response when the time comes.

It should be noted that India has announced the immediate suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty in what is being widely condemned as an act of ‘hydro-political aggression’ against Pakistan.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs also declared the cancellation of all visas issued to Pakistani nationals, instructing those currently in India to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Indian government took the decision in the wake of the deaths of 26 tourists in Pahalgam when gunmen opened fire on visitors in a popular destination in occupied Kashmir a day ago.

Additionally, India has suspended visas issued under the SAARC framework for Pakistani citizens.