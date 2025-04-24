India kills two citizens at LoC by labelling them infiltrators

Updated On: Thu, 24 Apr 2025 10:39:46 PKT

(Web Desk) – India has killed two of its citizens calling them infiltrators at the Line of Control (LoC) in a bid to blame Pakistan for carrying out terrorism on its soil.

The two alleged infiltrators have later been identified as — Malik Farooq and Muhammad Deen — peaceful residents of village Sajiyur.

India media outlet India Today played up the news without confirmation. Later, it transpired that the families of the two reported them missing on April 22, a day before the Pahalgam incident. It, once again, proved that India has been attempting to spread a fabricated narrative against Pakistan. There are serious discrepancies in the timeline, ground realities, and photographic evidence of the killing of two of its peaceful citizens to malign Pakistan.

The Indian forces brutally killed them and staged the incident as a false flag operation.