Pir Pagara vows to stand by Pakistan Army

Pakistan Pakistan Pir Pagara vows to stand by Pakistan Army

He said that we will have to forget our differences and unite for the security of our country.

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 24 Apr 2025 06:35:30 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pir Pagara, the chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) on Wednesday expressed concern over tense situation in the region in the aftermath of Pahalgam incident and vowed to stand by Pakistan armed forces.

Pir Sahib Pagara instructed his party members to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army. He said that defending the motherland is our priority above everything else. The nation and Hur Jamaat stand with the armed forces at any critical juncture.

He said that we will have to forget our differences and unite for the security and sovereignty of our country. He was of the view that this is not the time for politics, but to think about the security and defense of Pakistan.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty protect Pakistan from all kinds of dangers.

