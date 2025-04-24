India can't suspend Indus Water Treaty unilaterally: Mushahid Hussain

Thu, 24 Apr 2025 08:22:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senior politician and former senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Wednesday said that India cannot suspend or terminate Indus Water Treaty which was brokered by the World Bank in 1960.

Mushahid Hussain said that India was using the Pahalgam incident as an excuse to suspend the Indus Water Treaty. He said that said that suspending the Indus Water Treaty is a violation of international laws.

He said that India's unilateral suspension of the Indus Water Treaty is unacceptable. Indus Water Treaty can neither be suspended nor terminated unilaterally, he said.

He said that India should not blame Pakistan for its security failure. He also called for the need to inform the UN secretary general about false allegations being levelled by India against Pakistan.

Mushahid Hussain said that India had leveled false allegations against Pakistan in the past as well. He said that stopping Pakistan's water would be tantamount to waging war. Pakistan must be ready to confront all kinds of aggression, he said.

