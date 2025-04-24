Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youngsters in Baramulla

Pakistan Pakistan Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youngsters in Baramulla

The youngsters were martyred during cordon and search operation in Baramulla district.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 24 Apr 2025 05:28:45 PKT

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred during a fake encounter in the so-called cordon and search operation in Baramulla district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called for a complete shutdown across Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, to oppose the controversial Waqf Amendment Act 2025 and the mass issuance of domicile certificates to outsiders.

The APHC called the Waqf Act an anti-Muslim move and a direct assault on the political, religious and social identity of the Kashmiri and Indian Muslims.

