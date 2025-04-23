Pahalgam attack a staged false flag operation, say defence analysts

Updated On: Wed, 23 Apr 2025 19:41:38 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Defence experts have called the recent Pahalgam attack a false flag operation staged to malign Pakistan and Kashmiri freedom fighters.

Retired Major General Raza Muhammad said that it was an old tactic of Indian agencies and social media, where baseless blame was quickly placed on Pakistan without proof.

He questioned why Pakistan would damage its own image at such a time.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed pointed out that India had a history of such staged attacks, including the 1995 killings of Western tourists and 2,000 massacre of Sikhs during President Clinton’s visit.

He claimed India used its intelligence agency RAW to spread terrorism abroad.

Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone said the Pahalgam attack was staged during US Vice President JD Vance’s India visit, just like the 2,000 Chattisinghopora massacre.

He added that ordinary Kashmiris in Srinagar also believed the attack was a setup, aimed at laying the victim card and distracting from Modi’s internal failures.

