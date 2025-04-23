Fazl announces 'million marches' to show solidarity with Gaza

Fazlur Rehman also called Israel an illegal and occupying state

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, announced that a "Million March" would be held in support of Gaza people on April 27 in Lahore.

Speaking at a press conference in the federal capital, he said that they already organised a big march in Karachi.

He said it was decided that another major march would take place on April 27 in Lahore. He criticised human rights organisations, saying they are supporting war crimes in Gaza.

He added that the Lahore march will represent the voice of the Muslim world and more marches will be held on May 11 in Peshawar to honour the martyrs of Gaza and later in Quetta as well.

Fazlur Rehman called Israel an illegal and occupying state. He questioned why civilians are being bombed if Israel claims it is only defending itself. He urged the Pakistani nation and businessmen to support the Palestinians financially, saying innocent people shouldn’t be left at the mercy of a brutal country.

He also expressed concern over the poor security situation in KP, Balochistan, and Sindh, where armed militants are roaming freely, and the government seems to have lost control.

Parents fear sending their children to school, businesses are under pressure, and traders are being openly extorted. He said the government and security forces have failed to protect people’s lives and property.

He went on to say that the federal and provincial governments came to power through rigged elections, and his party rejected both the 2018 and 2024 election results.

