Azma lashes out at Sindh govt for opposing canal project

Pakistan Pakistan Azma lashes out at Sindh govt for opposing canal project

She said that the proposed canal projects will only use floodwater

Follow on Published On: Wed, 23 Apr 2025 14:09:21 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Wednesday that there was no need for any dictation regarding the use of floodwater from rivers.

While speaking to media representatives in Lahore, the minister made it clear that the province does not need instructions from anyone regarding the use of floodwater from rivers, and Sindh does not have the right to object to Punjab’s development projects.

She said that the proposed canal projects will only use floodwater, which would otherwise go to waste, and will instead be put to beneficial use.

The provincial information minister mentioned that no canal has been constructed yet, but efforts are underway to build consensus. However, negotiations should move forward through dialogue, not threats.

She further stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has been in power in Sindh for the past 16 years, yet farmers’ issues remain unresolved. If the PPP makes misleading statements, they will not remain silent and will respond to every claim.

It is worth noting that protests are ongoing in Sindh against the proposed project of diverting canals from the Indus River.

Lawyers are still staging a sit-in at Sukkur Bypass, which has disrupted transportation between Sindh and Punjab.

