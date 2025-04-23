PM Shehbaz forms committee to improve govt performance monitoring

Committee comprises federal ministers and senior officials

Published On: Wed, 23 Apr 2025 13:44:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has established a high-level committee aimed at improving the government’s performance evaluation system, according to an official notification issued on Wednesday.

The committee comprises federal ministers and senior officials, with the Finance Minister appointed as its convener. Other members include the Minister for Energy, Minister for Climate Change, and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman among others.

The performance committee will analyze the current FBR framework and its outcomes, and work on developing a standardised evaluation and feedback mechanism for federal institutions.

The committee is expected to submit its report to the Prime Minister within 30 days.