Indian army blames Pakistan for disappearance of two civilians

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 23 Apr 2025 12:33:14 PKT

NEW DELHI (Web Desk) – Hours after deadly attack in Pahalgam area of the India-occupied Kashmir (IOK) which resulted in the death of 27 tourists, the Indian army is once again engaging in propaganda, now claiming that two civilians have gone missing.

According to the Indian army, two individuals have disappeared from the village of Surghi Ward. Their names are Malik Muhammad Farooq, son of Malik Sadiq, and Muhammad Deen, son of Jamaldin. Both are residents of Bagh and have been missing since last (Wednesday) evening.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time India has made such claims.

The neighbouring country has repeatedly tried to defame Pakistan through various forms of propaganda, but has consistently failed in its efforts.

A deadly terrorist attack occurred in the tourist area of Pahalgam in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in 27 deaths and 12 injuries. Following accusations against Pakistan for the attack, the Indian army has now started a fresh outcry.



