PTI's Aliya Hamza granted post-arrest bail in road blocking case

Wed, 23 Apr 2025

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - A local court has approved post-arrest bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza in a case registered at the Airport Police Station.

The hearing was conducted by Judicial Magistrate Qamar Abbas Tarrar, where Aliya Hamza’s legal team, led by advocate Muhammad Faisal Malik, presented arguments in her favor.

The court ordered Aliya Hamza's release against surety bonds worth Rs. 100,000.

It is worth noting that Aliya Hamza and five PTI workers were named in the FIR registered at Airport Police Station. FIR accused them of interfering in government affairs, blocking roads, and throwing stones at police officers.