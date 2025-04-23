India as usual doing false propaganda against Pakistan

Experts say Pahalgam attack is a false flag operation by India

Wed, 23 Apr 2025 02:51:06 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence experts and analysts have said India always tries to hide its security failures by launching a malicious propaganda against Pakistan.

Following an alleged attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), as usual, Indian media has started to fabricate and spread false propaganda.

Talking to Dunya News, former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani said that India should not blame Pakistan, adding Sikhs were massacred during President Clinton's visit, but India had blamed Pakistan even then.

Talking to Dunya News, defence analyst Dr Qamar Cheema said Pahalgam incident is a false flag operation by India, adding India tries to gain big benefits by killing its own people.

Dr Qamar said, “We are facing terrorism. We are dealing with terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

On Tuesday afternoon, an alleged attack on tourists took place in Pahalgam area of IIOJK. Indian media and especially social media accounts linked to Indian intelligence RAW started spewing venom against Pakistan immediately after the attack.

Experts said that in the attack non-Muslims were targeted with a specific motive. They said traditionally, India wants to divert the world’s attention from the security situation in IIOJK which was beyond the control of the Indian government by creating a false flag drama during the visit of a foreign leader or on an important occasion.

They pointed out that it was no coincidence that the alleged attack on tourists in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was carried out at a time when the US Vice President was also visiting India.

Even before this, Modi has been creating a false flag operation several times to gain political advantage and cover up his failures.

They said Indian government and the Indian army have completely failed due to their brutal policies in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.