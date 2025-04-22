Punjab govt draws SC's ire over dilly-dallying in GHQ attack case against Sheikh Rashid

Says adjournments would only be granted in the event of the death of a judge, lawyer, or the accused

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday expressed anger at the special posecutor of Punjab for seeking more time in the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case related to All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chief Sheikh Rashid’s acquittal appeal.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Hashim Kakar and comprising Justice Salahuddin Panhwar and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, heard the case.

During the hearing, the Punjab government requested more time to present evidence in Rashid’s acquittal appeal.

Justice Kakar reprimanded the special prosecutor for seeking an adjournment and warned that if anyone wanted to request delays, they should not come to this court.

He stated that adjournments would only be granted in the event of the death of a judge, lawyer, or the accused.

Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi argued that they intended to present confessional statements of some co-accused. Justice Kakar inquired what evidence existed specifically against the former federal minister.

Rashid’s lawyer pointed out that the confessional statements mentioned were already part of the case file.

Justice Kakar remarked that Rashid was an elderly man — where could he possibly flee? The lawyer added that the government keeps requesting time and then blames the courts and the accused.

Sardar Razzaq, the former federal minister’s lawyer, requested the hearing be rescheduled for later this week.

The court instructed that the hearing be scheduled for next week and issued a clear message to the Punjab government: political arguments without fulfilling legal requirements would not be accepted.

The court emphasised that decisions would be made strictly according to the law and nothing beyond that.

