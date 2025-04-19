Travesty of justice prevailing over country, deplores Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Former federal minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) head Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Saturday that he had been handed copies of 10 legal cases he had been wrongly implicated in.

He claimed that he was not even present in the country at a time when these incidents took place.

While speaking to the media during his appearance at court in Rawalpindi, the former minister said that the Supreme Court (SC) issued a written order stating that trials should be completed within four months. However, it is difficult to resolve 36,000 cases in just four months, and such decisions might not even happen within his lifetime.

He emphasised that a fair trial was essential to uphold justice.

"We want justice. Just look at the condition of the poor, they are getting poorer by the day. Completing trials in four months falls under the category of injustice," he said.

He added that he had appealed for a review of the decision to conclude cases within four months.

"I’ve been given documents for 10 cases, even though I wasn’t in the country. The grave of justice is being dug, and justice is being drowned," he reiterated.



