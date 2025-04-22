Justice must prevail in Sanam Javed's May 9 case, says judge

Justice Kakar noted that the LHC judge appeared to have acted in anger

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court of Pakistan heard the Punjab government's appeal against the acquittal of PTI leader Sanam Javed in a case related to the May 9 violence.

A three-member bench led by Justice Hashim Khan Kakar heard the case. The government’s counsel argued that Sanam Javed was acquitted by the Lahore High Court (LHC) during the hearing of her plea against physical remand, a move he claimed was beyond the court’s authority.

However, Justice Kakar countered this by stating that the high court does possess the authority to act even upon receiving a mere letter indicating injustice. He emphasised that “justice must prevail, and any signs of injustice demand intervention.”

Justice Salahuddin also supported this view, noting that the High Court held suo motu powers in criminal revision matters. Meanwhile, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim questioned the delay, asking, “Did it take the state a full year to realize she committed a crime?”

Sanam Javed’s counsel clarified that both remand opposition and acquittal requests were filed together in the High Court. Justice Kakar further commented that the confessional statement of a co-accused held limited legal weight, implying that the case may not have strong footing.

Criticising the lower court ruling, Justice Kakar noted that the LHC judge appeared to have acted in anger and may have overstepped in the written judgment. Concluding the session, the bench adjourned the hearing indefinitely.