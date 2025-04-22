PTI chairman responds to reports of no alliance with JUI-F

Pakistan Pakistan PTI chairman responds to reports of no alliance with JUI-F

Gohar Ali clarified that PTI has not officially received any communication from JUI-F

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 22 Apr 2025 10:51:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali has responded to reports of no alliance with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), saying that JUI is a major political party and PTI will respect whatever decision they make.

Speaking on the matter, Gohar Ali clarified that PTI has not officially received any communication from JUI regarding the decision on alliance. “We learned about it through a third-party source,” he said.

Referring to the statement issued by JUI spokesperson Aslam Ghauri, Gohar noted, “He mentioned they’ve made some decisions. Once JUI releases an official press statement, we will issue our response.”

On a separate note, the PTI chairman also commented on efforts to meet party founder Imran Khan, saying, “We’ve been knocking on the doors of the court for a long time to meet him. The judiciary should ensure this basic right. A court’s very purpose is to operate freely and independently.”