CM Sindh, PPP leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan Pakistan CM Sindh, PPP leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto

They discussed overall political situation and party’s organizational matters with him.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 22 Apr 2025 04:21:48 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and a number of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders called on PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday, Dunya News reported. They discussed overall political situation and party’s organisational matters with him.

According to sources, PPP Sindh general secretary Waqar Mehdi and information secretary Ajiz Dhamra held a meeting with the PPP chairman at the Bilawal House. During the meeting they discussed overall political situation and party’s organisational and administrative matters with him.

PPP central information secretary Shazia Marri and provincial information minister Sharjeel Memon also met with the PPP chairman and briefed him on strategy for promoting democratic and people-friendly narrative.

Member of Sindh Assembly Sohail Anwar Siyal also met Bilawal Bhutto at the Bilawal House and briefed him on the problems of the people of his constituency in Larkana.

