Pakistan Pakistan Fazl announces new platform for Gaza cause

On Palestine issue, JI Emir Hafiz Naeem expressed solidarity with Fazlur Rehman’s stance.

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 21 Apr 2025 19:06:48 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman invited the people of Punjab to attend a public rally scheduled for April 27 in Lahore, stating that a new platform under the banner of Ittehad-e-Ummat was being formed.

Maulana Fazl made the remarks during his visit to Mansoora, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) headquarters, where he was warmly received by JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.

During the meeting, the JUI-F leader offered condolences to the JI leadership over the demise of senior party member Professor Khurshid Ahmad.

Speaking to the media, Maulana Fazlur Rehman stressed the need for unified action in support of Palestinians in Gaza. “Much more can be done if we act with unity. Why are our rulers failing to fulfil their responsibility toward Gaza?” he asked.

He further announced that religious parties across the country would participate in the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan. Dismissing concerns of pro-Israel influence in Pakistan, he remarked, “Even if there is a minor Israeli lobby here, it holds no significance.”

The JUI-F chief lamented the conflict within the Muslim world, noting that the crisis in Palestine is a matter of grave concern for the entire Ummah. He also criticised the federal government’s decision-making, particularly regarding the construction of new canals, stating that such initiatives should have been undertaken with consensus from all provinces.

Touching upon constitutional matters, Maulana Fazl clarified that every political party has its own stance on constitutional amendments. “We never claimed the 26th Constitutional Amendment to be ideal,” he said, noting that JUI-F and JI have had broadly similar positions on electoral rigging.

Commenting on the same issue, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman reiterated that Jamaat-e-Islami had outrightly rejected the 26th Constitutional Amendment, although acknowledging that both parties had their respective positions.

He emphasised that JI did not support immediate elections but rather demands results based on Form-45. “There is no urgency for new elections. What is essential is transparency and constitutional supremacy, which all parties must accept,” he said.

He also underscored the need for institutions to operate within their constitutional boundaries. “Inflation is rampant in the country, but it finds no reflection in government statistics,” Hafiz Naeem added.

