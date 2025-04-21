Pakistan, UAE sign MOUs to boost trade

Ishaq Dar and UAE's Deputy PM Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed signed the MOUs

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday signed three MOUs to boost trade and strengthen cultural ties between the two countries.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan signed MOUs for cooperation in the field of culture and the establishment of joint committee for consular affairs.

The two leaders also witnessed the MOU signed between the Federation of UAE's Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry for the establishment of UAE-Pakistan joint business council.

Earlier, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has affirmed the commitment to strengthen relations with Pakistan in diverse sectors including trade, investment and aviation.

The UAE's foreign minister expressed satisfaction that the relationship between the two countries has been growing on a good pace.

He especially mentioned that things have been moving faster over the last one year or so. He said leaders and peoples of both the countries want to further develop this relationship.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said Pakistan is close to our hearts.

In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said both the countries have old fraternal relations.

He said we are working together for the benefit and welfare of our two nations.