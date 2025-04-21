IRSA increases water supply for Punjab, Sindh

Punjab’s water share has been raised by 23,800 cusecs, reaching 64,800 cusecs

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Following recent rainfall across the country, the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has increased water supply to Punjab and Sindh as reservoir levels have improved.

According to an IRSA spokesperson, Punjab’s water share has been raised by 23,800 cusecs, reaching 64,800 cusecs.

Sindh’s allocation has also been enhanced by 10,000 cusecs, now standing at 45,000 cusecs.

The spokesperson added that Balochistan was receiving 500 cusecs while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was getting 1,900 cusecs.

The estimated water shortfall for the Kharif season has decreased from 43 percent to 27 percent, signaling a positive shift in water availability.

