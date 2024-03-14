PM withdraws appointment notification of chairman IRSA

Pakistan Pakistan PM withdraws appointment notification of chairman IRSA

New chairman IRSA would be appointed later on

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 14 Mar 2024 15:01:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has withdrawn appointment notification of chairman Indus River System Authority (IRSA).

PM Shehbaz has taken the notice of Sindh Government’s reservations on chairman IRSA appointment.

As per Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, PM Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has held telephonic discussion on the matter related to appointment of chairman IRSA.

Sindh CM informed the PM Shehbaz about the reservations on chairman IRSA and PM has also assured for the withdrawal of appointment notification of chairman IRSA.

Sindh CM has asserted that federal government wouldn’t has any authority on IRSA, stating that it violated the water accord.

It is pertinent to note that PM approved the appointment of Zafar Mehmood, a retired BS-22 federal government officer, as the new chairman of the IRSA, earlier.

IRSA, which regulates the water distribution among the four federating units Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochistan, the chairman used to be picked on a rotation basis from the four provincial members.

During the tenure of caretaker prime minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, Irsa Amendment Ordinance 2024 empower the prime minister to appoint the IRSA chairman from federal government.



