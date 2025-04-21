Pakistan, Rwanda sign MoUs to deepen bilateral ties

Visit is expected to create new opportunities for cooperation between two friendly countries

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Rwanda’s Foreign Minister, Olivier Jean Patrick Nduhungirehe, arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here in Islamabad on Monday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed Rwanda’s FM upon his arrival at the Foreign Office.

This is the first official visit by Rwanda’s FM following the establishment of diplomatic missions in Kigali and Islamabad.

The visit is expected to create new opportunities for cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Rwanda’s FM is on an official visit to Pakistan from April 21 to 22 at the invitation of FM Dar.

Pakistan, Rwanda agree to deepen ties in divers fields

Pakistan and Rwanda also agreed to deepen their cooperation in areas of trade, investment, defense, diplomacy, and people to people exchanges.

The understanding came at a meeting between Deputy PM Dar and Rwandan FM Patrick Nduhungirehe in Islamabad on Monday.

The two sides held in depth discussions covering the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

Later addressing a joint press stakeout, Dar said their talks focused on strengthening existing ties and exploring new avenues of cooperation.

Dar said the two sides have also signed an MOU in the field of diplomatic training.

He said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Rwanda. He said Rwandan High Commission in Islamabad is also being inaugurated during the visit of the Rwandan foreign minister.

Dar said Pakistan offers a promising market for Rwandan products. He said Pakistan's globally recognized exports such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, surgical instruments, agri tech and sports goods have strong potential in Rwanda's rapidly growing economy.

He mentioned that there is great potential of collaboration in the field of Information and Communication technology.

He said Pakistan is keen to partner in areas such as digital transformation, e-governance, fintech and innovation platforms for the youth.

On the multilateral front, theDar said our cooperation remains robust. He mentioned that both the countries regularly support each other's candidature at the UN and other international fora.

In his remarks, the Rwandan FM said that Pakistan and Rwanda share a commitment to world peace.

He noted that both countries are among the top five troop contributing nations to the UN peacekeeping missions.

Rwandan FM said their relations is based on mutual respect and they shae a common desire to work together in various sectors.