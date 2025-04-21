Tribal elders demand reopening of roads in Kurram

Published On: Mon, 21 Apr 2025 05:49:36 PKT

KURRAM (Dunya News) - Tribal elders in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have called on the government to reopen the roads in the district which have been closed for the past few months.

According to sources, a seminar held in Kurram on Sunday for permanent and sustainable peace in Kurram district. The seminar was attended by the tribal elders, district administration, and other stakeholders.

The tribal elders said that closure of key travel routes despite a peace agreement being reached is regrettable. They urged the district administration to immediately open and secure the transportation routes.

