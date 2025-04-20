Punjab govt announces Rs15bn relief package for farmer: Azam Tarar

JARANWALA- Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that difficult decisions are being taken to stabilize the economy, while the Punajb government has announced Rs15 billion package to support farmers.

Addressing farmers in Jaranwala, Tarar emphasized the importance of integrating agriculture into the education curriculum.

He cited China’s progressive farming revolution and revealved that 1,000 agricultural graduated from Pakistan were being sent to China for training.

Highlighting government government efforts, he said Prime Shehbaz Sharif was committed to seed development and tackling the ongoing food crisis, which he termed as temporary.

He reassured farmers that the government was working to reduce fertilizer price and provide cheap one.

Tarar appreciated farmers for their patience regarding wheat prices and stated that electricity prices and would also be further reduced in the coming days.

