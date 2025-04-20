Hafiz Naeem announces nationwide strike on April 26 in solidarity with Gaza

Highlights growing global support for Gaza, citing example from Spain and California

ISLAMABAD (Dunay News) – Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced a complete nationwide strike on April 26 to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza.

Speaking at the Gaza Million March in Islamabad, he declared that while the rulers remain asleep, the Muslim Ummah was wide awake.

He condemned those who visited Israel from Pakistan, warning that any alliance with Israel or the United States would spell disaster. “Palestine is not a political issue, it is a matter of faith and belief,” he said.

Hafiz Naeem demanded the opening of a Hamas office in Pakistan and praised Palestine for their unmatched sacrifices.

He also highlighted growing global support for Gaza, citing example from Spain and California.

Calling the Gaza struggle a symbol of hope for the oppressed worldwide, he urged Muslim rulers to unite despite internal differences.

“We don’t seek conflict with police, “ he added, “but if the rulers don’t wake up now, we will be forced to tread that path.".