PM Shehbaz launches countrywide anti-polio campaign

Updated On: Sun, 20 Apr 2025 18:40:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday launched the seven-day nationwide anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged parents to cooperate with anti-polio field teams to ensure their children's vaccination and help complete eradication of poliovirus from the country.

The prime minister expressed confidence in Pakistan’s ability to eliminate polio through collective efforts. He further said that comprehensive and effective security arrangements have been made to protect polio teams.

Besides, he emphasized the importance of public awareness and mobilization in the fight against the poliovirus.

The prime minister also extended his gratitude to international partners, including the World Health Organization and the Gates Foundation, for their continued support in the government’s efforts to eradicate polio from Pakistan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was informed that as a result of the dedicated nationwide anti-polio campaigns, not a single case of polio had been reported in the country since February 10, 2025.

“It must be ensured that every child under five years of age is administered the polio vaccine during the anti-polio campaign starting from April 21,” said the prime minister.

The prime minister was briefed about the anti-polio campaign from April 21 to April 27, during which 4.5 million children will be administered the polio vaccine.

A total of 415,000 polio workers will participate in this nationwide campaign.