PIA launches direct flights from Lahore to Baku to boost tourism

The inaugural flight to Baku took off from Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) launched its direct flights from Lahore to Baku on Sunday as part of its ongoing efforts to expand international connectivity and boost tourism.

A special ceremony was held at the international departure lounge of Allama Iqbal International Airport prior to the flight’s takeoff.

Addressing the launching ceremony in Lahore, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that we are witnessing the positive results of diplomatic efforts made recently by the government.

“The economy is on path of development and progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” said the minister.

Earlier, the inaugural flight to Baku took off from Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport carrying 174 passengers on board.

The PIA will operate two weekly flights between Lahore and Baku, aiming to enhance connectivity and promote tourism between the two cities.

The event also featured a cake-cutting ceremony and was attended by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Khazar Farhadov, Secretary Defence Major General (R) Aamir Ashfaq Kayani and other officials.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) made special arrangements on the occasion, while PIA presented gifts to passengers traveling on the inaugural flight to mark the launch.

According to PIA management, Baku is referred to as “Europe of Asia” and known for its architecture, heritage and cuisine.