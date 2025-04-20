Three-day heat alert issued for Karachi

Pakistan Pakistan Three-day heat alert issued for Karachi

The PMD warned that temperature would rise 4° C to 6° C and situation could persist until April 23

Follow on Published On: Sun, 20 Apr 2025 10:56:17 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a three-day alert for the city as a heatwave is likely to start today (Sunday).

The PMD weather report for the city warned that temperature would rise 4 to 6 degrees Celsius and the heatwave situation could persist until April 23.

The weather experts forecast sea breeze in the city likely to stop today and temperatures may rise to between 38° C and 40° C. The weather during the day will be hot and dry, and nights are also expected to remain warm, it added.

In the light of the intense heat, the PMD has advised people to take precautionary measures.

According to the PMD, the minimum temperature recorded in Karachi on Saturday was 25° C.

FORECAST

Meanwhile, the PMD forecast wind-dust storm/hailstorm, rain and lightning in Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Pothohar region, Upper/Central Punjab, Islamabad and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely in other parts of the country.

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist in northern areas till tomorrow (Monday).

Hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the past 24 hours, while very hot in southern parts. Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm occurred in Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

During the last 24 hours, Skardu received 63 mm rain, Astore 28 mm, Gupis 17 mm, Bunji 14 mm, Chilas 12 mm, Gilgit and Bagrote 8 mm, Dir (Upper 42 mm, Lower 13 mm), Kalam 22 mm, Pattan 16 mm, Chitral and Drosh 10 mm, Mir Khani 9 mm, Kotli 3 mm, Rawalakot and Garhi Dupatta 01.

The PMD recorded Jacobabad as the hottest place in the country with temperature soaring to 45° C, while Bahawalnagar, Dadu, Padidan, Mohenjo Daro and Mithi were second with 43° C.