Red Zone sealed ahead of JI Gaza protest in capital

Additional police reach Islamabad to deal with law and order

Published On: Sun, 20 Apr 2025 05:54:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Police and the capital administration have sealed routes leading to Red Zone by putting containers ahead of JI Gaza protest on Sunday (today), Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

Police have warned that a strict action will be taken against those taking law into their own hands, adding additional police have reached the capital to deal with any untoward situation.

Earlier, JI emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman had announced that a massive Gaza solidarity march will be held in Islamabad on April 20.

The JI chief also called a nationwide strike on April 22 as part of Global Call for Gaza. Hafiz Naeem said that millions will gather for the historic march in Islamabad to protest Israeli atrocities and US support.

“People across the world are expressing hatred for Israel and the US. Israel is murdering innocent children, and once again, the US has proven itself to be a global terrorist,” he said.