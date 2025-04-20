Islamabad opened after JI's assurance of 'peaceful' Gaza march

Additional police reach Islamabad to deal with law and order

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 20 Apr 2025 15:54:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad district administration on Sunday opened the Faizabad Interchange following the assurance from the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) that its march for expressing solidarity with the Palestinians will be “peaceful.”

The district administration stated that the JI has assured a peaceful march on the Expressway, after which the decision has been made to open Faizabad for regular traffic.

After the assurance of a peaceful protest, the administration has started removing all containers with the help of heavy machinery.

However, security remained extremely tight at the entry points of the Red Zone in the federal capital. D-Chowk and Serena Chowk have been barricaded.

On Saturday, police and the capital's administration sealed routes leading to Red Zone by placing containers ahead of the JI Gaza march.

Police have warned that a strict action will be taken against those taking law into their own hands, adding additional police have reached the capital to deal with any untoward situation.

Earlier, JI Amir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman had announced that a massive Gaza solidarity march will be held in Islamabad on April 20.

The JI chief also called a nationwide strike on April 22 as part of Global Call for Gaza. Hafiz Naeem said that millions will gather for the historic march in Islamabad to protest Israeli atrocities and US support.

“People across the world are expressing hatred for Israel and the US. Israel is murdering innocent children, and once again, the US has proven itself to be a global terrorist,” he said.