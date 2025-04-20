Taraqi Pasand Party workers among eight booked in minister attack case

State Minister Kheal Das Kohistani escapes unhurt in the assault

Sun, 20 Apr 2025 01:03:46 PKT

THATTA (Dunya News) – Police have registered a case against eight persons – four of them are the office-bearers and workers of Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party – for their alleged involvement in an attack on State Minister Kheal Das Kohistani, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party District president Syed Jalal Shah, Hider Showro, Hakeem Barohi and Javaid Janovari are among the eight suspects, who have been nominated in the FIR.

The state minister escaped unhurt when a group of nationalist party workers allegedly attacked his convoy when he was travelling from Thatta to Sujawal.

According to Kheal Das Kohistani, the incident occurred in the city centre, where around a dozen individuals carrying party flags intercepted his convoy and began raising slogans against the canals project.

“As soon as the situation turned hostile, my driver managed to speed away from the scene,” he said, adding the remaining vehicles in his convoy, however, came under attack.

