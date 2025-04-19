Pakistan reiterates unwavering support for Palestine cause

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan reiterates unwavering support for Palestine cause

NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is leading parliamentary delegation in Ankara

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 19 Apr 2025 21:32:19 PKT

ANKARA (Web Desk) - Pakistan has reiterated its unwavering support for Palestine and called for urgent global action to address the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The call was made by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq who was leading Pakistan's parliamentary delegation at the inaugural meeting of the Group of Parliaments in Support of Palestine held in Ankara, Turkiye.

The speaker emphasized Pakistan's long-standing position in favour of a sovereign, viable, and independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Meanwhile, a gathering of Parliaments was convened in Istanbul at the invitation of Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş for furthering the cause of collective commitment and to express solidarity with Palestine.

Also Read: Time to go beyond cliches for Palestine cause, exhorts Mufti Taqi Usmani

The meeting brought together parliamentarians from across the world to strengthen collective efforts in advocating for the rights of the Palestinian people, the two-state solution, and an immediate end to the humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

On the sidelines of the gathering, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq held significant bilateral meetings with the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Numan Kurtulmus, Speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saqr Ghobash and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Parliament of Malaysia, Johari bin Abdul.

They pledged to deepen bilateral ties as well as parliamentary cooperation.

It was also acknowledged that the formation of the Group of Parliaments in support of Palestine marks a major step in mobilizing legislative bodies worldwide to take concrete action.