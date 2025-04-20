Justice Mansoor Ali Shah to take oath as acting CJP on April 21

Justice Muneeb Akhtar will administer oath to Justice Shah

Updated On: Sun, 20 Apr 2025 13:15:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senior puisne judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah will take oath as acting chief justice of Pakistan on Monday (April 21).

Justice Muneeb Akhtar will administer oath to Justice Shah, who will be country’s top judge in the absence of CJP Yahya Afridi. The CJP is set to undertake a foreign visit.

Senior lawyers and Supreme Court staff will be present.

Meanwhile, it has been decided to appoint permanent chief justices in the four high courts of the country.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) meeting has been rescheduled from May 2 to 19. The participants will consider appointment of permanent chief justices in the IHC and other courts.

Nominations have been sought for the appointments in four high courts till May 4. The names of three senior judges will be considered for the appointment of a permanent chief justice.