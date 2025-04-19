In-focus

JCP to appoint permanent chief justices to high courts

JCP to appoint permanent chief justices to high courts

Pakistan

Session of judicial commission rescheduled to May 19

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - It has been decided to appoint permanent chief justices in the four high courts of country including the Islamabad High Court.

Sources said the session of judicial commission has been rescheduled and now it would be held on May 19 instead of May 2.

The session would focus on the appointment of permanent chief justices in the IHC and SHC. Sources said the JCP meeting would also focus on the appointment of permanent chief justices in BHC and PHC.

Also Read: Judicial Commission meeting to be held today

The nominations have been sought for the appointments in four high courts till May 4. The names of three senior judges would be considered for the appointment of a permanent chief justice.
 

Related Topics
Islamabad High Court
Peshawar
Lahore High Court
Balochistan
Judiciary



Related News