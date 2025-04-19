JCP to appoint permanent chief justices to high courts

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - It has been decided to appoint permanent chief justices in the four high courts of country including the Islamabad High Court.

Sources said the session of judicial commission has been rescheduled and now it would be held on May 19 instead of May 2.

The session would focus on the appointment of permanent chief justices in the IHC and SHC. Sources said the JCP meeting would also focus on the appointment of permanent chief justices in BHC and PHC.

The nominations have been sought for the appointments in four high courts till May 4. The names of three senior judges would be considered for the appointment of a permanent chief justice.

