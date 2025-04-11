Judicial Commission meeting to be held today

Islamabad (Dunya News) – An important meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan will be held today at 2:00 PM.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Khan Afridi, will consider the appointment of two additional judges to the Supreme Court (SC).

The proposal includes bringing two judges from the Lahore High Court (LHC) to the SC.

The agenda also includes the permanent appointment of chief justices for the high courts of Sindh, Balochistan, Peshawar, and Islamabad.

According to the official statement, the agenda also includes a request to remove remarks from the commission meeting held on July 24, 2024, concerning a senior judge of the LHC.

