Nationwide rallies to be held today to express solidarity with Palestinians

JUI-F also announced to hold protests rallies against Israeli brutality in all district headquarters

Published On: Fri, 11 Apr 2025 05:57:58 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Various religious organisations have planned to take out rallies across the country to express solidarity with the innocent people of Palestine and condemn the ongoing aggression of Israel in Gaza.

National Palestine Conference organized by Majlis-e-Ittehad-e-Ummat in its declaration declared Friday as the Day of the Oppressed and Detained Palestinians and calling for end of diplomatic relations with countries having ties with Israel until an unconditional ceasefire is reached. The participants also demanded an emergency meeting of the Security Council.

The participants of the National Palestine Conference also demanded an emergency meeting of the Security Council for a 'lasting, sustainable ceasefire'.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) also announced to hold protests rallies against Israeli brutality in all district headquarters today. Workers will hold protests after Friday prayers in each district.

On the other hand Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will also JI has announced series of nationwide protests today to express solidarity with Palestinians. Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeemur Rehman will lead a march in Lahore today.

