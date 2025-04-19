PM Shehbaz appears in court via video link in defamation suit against Imran Khan

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz appears in court via video link in defamation suit against Imran Khan

Shehbaz Sharif said that PTI founder leveled baseless allegations against him

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 19 Apr 2025 17:53:49 PKT

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) - A Lahore sessions court on Saturday completed the cross-examination of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his affidavit in a defamation suit of Rs10 billion filed against the PTI founder Imran Khan.

Additional Sessions Judge Yalmaz Ghani conducted the hearing while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appeared before the court via video link.

Muhammad Hussain, the PTI founder’s lawyer, cross-examined the prime minister on his already submitted affidavit.

“Do you agree that you didn’t file the suit in the district court,” the lawyers asked the prime minister.

In response, Shehbaz Sharif stated that it is written in his records that the suit was indeed filed before a district judge.

Also Read: PM Imran Khan submits reply to defamation suit filed by Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that PTI founder leveled baseless allegations against him repeatedly on television in front of everyone.

During the cross-examination, the hearing was briefly halted due to a power outage. Proceedings resumed once electricity was restored.

Shehbaz Sharif told the court that PTI founder made false accusations against him, which led to the defamation lawsuit.

The court once again summoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to complete the cross-examination at the next hearing and adjourned the proceedings until April 25.

Shehbaz Sharif had filed a defamation suit against Imran Khan in 2017 stating that the PTI founder uttered false and malicious statements against Shehbaz that he offered him Rs10bn through a common friend in exchange of withdrawing the case of Panama Papers pending before the Supreme Court.