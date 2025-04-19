Pakistan stands with Palestinians, condemns attacks on fast-food outlets, Talal Chaudhry

Updated On: Sat, 19 Apr 2025 15:35:37 PKT

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine, stating that the country remained firmly aligned with the Palestinian cause.

Speaking to the media, he stated that 99% of workers in international food chains were Muslims, and a major portion of profits stayed within Pakistan.

Chaudhry emphasised that Pakistan was a responsible nation with a clear stance on Palestine, as laid out by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He noted that a significant number of Palestinians study in Pakistan, which reflected the nation's supportive role in the ongoing crisis.

He further defended international food chains operating in Pakistan, pointing out that pilgrims performing Hajj and Umrah also rely on these food chains for meals, and the economic benefits largely remain local.

Addressing political matters, Chaudhry criticised the PTI, claiming it showed leniency towards terrorists and did not attend key national security meetings.

He pointed out that most terrorist incidents have occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where instead of tackling terrorism, the provincial government was busy promoting Jirga diplomacy.

He also revealed that PTI founder, Imran Khan, had advised the KP government to build stronger ties with Afghanistan, following which the Chief Minister of KP announced a tribal delegation would be sent to Afghanistan for dialogue.