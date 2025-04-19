PTI Punjab chief organiser Aliya Hamza arrested in Rawalpindi

She was taken into custody after arriving in Noorani Mohalla to address a workers' convention

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab’s chief organiser Aliya Hamza was arrested in Rawalpindi last night (Friday).

She was taken into custody after arriving in Noorani Mohalla to address a workers' convention.

According to reports, she was shifted to the Women Police Station after the arrest.

Meanwhile, a statement from the PTI South Punjab official X account confirmed her arrest and claimed that Aliya Hamza and several workers were moved to the Civil Lines Police Station.

Before her arrest, Aliya Hamza reportedly said, “We are peacefully gathered here, and I only wanted to speak for 10 minutes, but the police have illegally detained me.”