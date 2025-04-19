CM Maryam launches helping aids project for special people

Devices worth Rs1 billion will be provided free of cost

Updated On: Sat, 19 Apr 2025 10:51:52 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched the historic project of helping aids for the special people.

At a ceremony, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz herself brought Aqeel, a young boy who lost his arm in an accident, on stage. With the help of a robotic arm connected to his brain signals, he was able to move his hand for the first time.

In a moment, little Sohail gave a high-five to the chief minister.

Maryam Nawaz also handed over automated wheelchairs, tri-wheel scooters, and other assistive devices to children and encouraged them.

More than 300 persons with disabilities from across Punjab attended the event. Under the initiative, devices worth Rs1 billion — including artificial limbs, hearing aids, and wheelchairs — will be provided free of cost throughout the province.

The support will include manual wheelchairs, tricycles, electric and motorized wheelchairs, tri-motorcycles, walking frames, mobile toilet chairs, pediatric wheelchairs, and controlled wheelchairs.

Hearing aids and prosthetic limbs will also be provided free of charge, based on individual needs.

CM Maryam Nawaz sat among the special participants and affectionately kept a young girl by her side during the ceremony.

Children with speech impairments performed the national anthem and recited Quranic verses in sign language. Provincial Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt briefed the audience about the project during his address.

